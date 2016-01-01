Dr. Sebastian Conti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Conti, MD
Overview of Dr. Sebastian Conti, MD
Dr. Sebastian Conti, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They completed their fellowship with Usaf, Wright Patterson Afb

Dr. Conti's Office Locations
Sebastian Conti6450 Coyle Ave Ste 1, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 965-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Joint Benefit Trust
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Western Health Advantage
- York Risk Services
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sebastian Conti, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Italian
- 1255405924
Education & Certifications
- Usaf, Wright Patterson Afb
- Columbia's St. Luke's- Roosevelt Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conti speaks Italian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Conti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.