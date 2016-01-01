See All Vascular Surgeons in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Sebastian Conti, MD

Vascular Surgery
Overview of Dr. Sebastian Conti, MD

Dr. Sebastian Conti, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They completed their fellowship with Usaf, Wright Patterson Afb

Dr. Conti works at Sebastian Conti MD in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Conti's Office Locations

    6450 Coyle Ave Ste 1, Carmichael, CA 95608 (916) 965-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Carotid Artery Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Joint Benefit Trust
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Western Health Advantage
    • York Risk Services

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sebastian Conti, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1255405924
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usaf, Wright Patterson Afb
    Internship
    • Columbia's St. Luke's- Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sebastian Conti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conti works at Sebastian Conti MD in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Conti’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Conti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

