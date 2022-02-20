Overview

Dr. Sebastian De La Fuente, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de El Salvador Facultad de Medicina|University Of Salvador School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. De La Fuente works at Adventhealth Medical Group General Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.