Dr. Sebastian De La Fuente, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sebastian De La Fuente, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de El Salvador Facultad de Medicina|University Of Salvador School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. De La Fuente works at Adventhealth Medical Group General Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group General Surgery At Orlando
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 20, 2022
    Dr de la Fuente is an extremely knowledgeable physician & he’s always so patient with me during each of my office visits. He also makes sure he addresses each of my health concerns before I leave his practice. I would highly recommend him to anyone searching for quality healthcare!
    — Feb 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sebastian De La Fuente, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669647921
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital Program|Duke University Medical Center
    Internship
    • 2007
    Medical Education
    • Universidad de El Salvador Facultad de Medicina|University Of Salvador School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sebastian De La Fuente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Fuente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Fuente has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Fuente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Fuente works at Adventhealth Medical Group General Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. De La Fuente’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Fuente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Fuente.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Fuente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Fuente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

