Dr. Sebastian Eid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Hackensack Regional Medical Center



Dr. Eid works at Advanced Laparoscopic Association in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Inguinal Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.