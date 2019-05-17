See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Jacksonville, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Sebastian Fernandez-Bussy, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Sebastian Fernandez-Bussy, MD

Dr. Sebastian Fernandez-Bussy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Fernandez-Bussy works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fernandez-Bussy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bronchoscopy
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchoscopy
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Tracheobronchomalacia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 17, 2019
    Dr. Fernandez-Bussy is one of the best doctors my husband and I have ever encountered. My husband has had non-hodgkins lymphoma (follicular) for the past 3 years. My husband had a CT scan in February of 2019 and the oncologist said he had to get a bronchoscopy and also take sample of nodules in his lungs. Dr. Bussy was highly recommended and did an amazing job. He is considerate, professional and caring. This is one of the many reasons we acknowledge the Mayo clinic is superb because of such high quality doctors as Dr. Bussy.
    — May 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Sebastian Fernandez-Bussy, MD
    About Dr. Sebastian Fernandez-Bussy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366527277
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sebastian Fernandez-Bussy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez-Bussy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez-Bussy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez-Bussy works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez-Bussy’s profile.

    Dr. Fernandez-Bussy has seen patients for Bronchoscopy, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez-Bussy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez-Bussy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez-Bussy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez-Bussy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez-Bussy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

