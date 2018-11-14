Overview of Dr. Sebastian Heersink, MD

Dr. Sebastian Heersink, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Heersink works at Eye Center South in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Blepharitis and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.