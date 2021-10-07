Overview of Dr. Sebastian Herrera, MD

Dr. Sebastian Herrera, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Herrera works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.