Overview

Dr. Sebastian Hubbuch III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, St. Francis - Emory Healthcare and Warm Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Hubbuch III works at Columbus Cardiology Associates PC in Columbus, GA with other offices in Monroe, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.