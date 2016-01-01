Dr. Ko accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebastian Ko, MD
Overview of Dr. Sebastian Ko, MD
Dr. Sebastian Ko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Ko's Office Locations
Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital4646 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 564-5219Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Pipeline - Lakefront Medical Associates LLC6201 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60660 Directions (773) 796-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
About Dr. Sebastian Ko, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1902367642
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.