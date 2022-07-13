Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD
Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, North Oaks Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Koga works at
Dr. Koga's Office Locations
Ochsner Medical Center CAR16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 754-3278
Tulane North Oaks Neuroscience Institute15770 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 204, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 246-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Koga Neurosurgery71338 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 246-2800
Koga Neurosurgery189 Greenbrier Blvd Ste C, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 269-7676Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Koga Neurosurgery187 Greenbrier Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 269-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- North Oaks Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koga is one of the best doctors I've ever had the pleasure to know. After three cervical fusions, Dr. Koga had to go in and make some repairs and fuse another disc, knowing that I would have to have a posterior fusion down the road. I initially went to him for a second surgical opinion and after spending almost an hour with him educating me about my complicated neck issues, I hired him on the spot. Three months ago he completed the posterior cervical surgery and as another neurosurgeon friend of mine said to me while analyzing my films, "Dr. Koga could not have done a more perfect job". Dr. Koga's staff is amazing and extremely professional. I've never had to wait for anything!! His PA, Catherine is one of the smartest women I've ever met and both her and Dr. Koga have excellent bedside manners, which is rare for neurosurgeons. He's a phenomenal surgeon that I would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, French, Italian, Japanese, Romanian and Spanish
- 1710191184
Education & Certifications
- International Neuroscience Institute
- University of Virginia
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Univeristy Of California At Davis
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koga has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koga speaks French, Italian, Japanese, Romanian and Spanish.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Koga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.