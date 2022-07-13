See All Neurosurgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (120)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD

Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, North Oaks Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Koga works at Ochsner Medical Center CAR in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA and Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Center CAR
    16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 754-3278
  2. 2
    Tulane North Oaks Neuroscience Institute
    15770 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 204, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 246-2800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Koga Neurosurgery
    71338 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 246-2800
  4. 4
    Koga Neurosurgery
    189 Greenbrier Blvd Ste C, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 269-7676
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  5. 5
    Koga Neurosurgery
    187 Greenbrier Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 269-7676

  • Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
  • North Oaks Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 13, 2022
    Dr. Koga is one of the best doctors I've ever had the pleasure to know. After three cervical fusions, Dr. Koga had to go in and make some repairs and fuse another disc, knowing that I would have to have a posterior fusion down the road. I initially went to him for a second surgical opinion and after spending almost an hour with him educating me about my complicated neck issues, I hired him on the spot. Three months ago he completed the posterior cervical surgery and as another neurosurgeon friend of mine said to me while analyzing my films, "Dr. Koga could not have done a more perfect job". Dr. Koga's staff is amazing and extremely professional. I've never had to wait for anything!! His PA, Catherine is one of the smartest women I've ever met and both her and Dr. Koga have excellent bedside manners, which is rare for neurosurgeons. He's a phenomenal surgeon that I would recommend to anyone.
    Patrick Taylor — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, French, Italian, Japanese, Romanian and Spanish
    • 1710191184
    Education & Certifications

    • International Neuroscience Institute
    • University of Virginia
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Univeristy Of California At Davis
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koga has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Koga speaks French, Italian, Japanese, Romanian and Spanish.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Koga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

