Overview of Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD

Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, North Oaks Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Koga works at Ochsner Medical Center CAR in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA and Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.