Dr. Sebastian Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Sebastian Lopez, MD
Dr. Sebastian Lopez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hobbs, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital.
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
Covenant Health Hobbs - Surgery5419 N Lovington Hwy Ste 33, Hobbs, NM 88240 Directions (575) 392-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lopez went out of his way for our 14 year old daughter. He worked her in on Wednesday and had her in surgery by Friday. Her previous doctor had canceled surgery twice, and she was in a lot of pain(a 2 week flare-up). We highly recommend Dr. Lopez; good bedside manner-very professional and caring.
About Dr. Sebastian Lopez, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730186362
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
