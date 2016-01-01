Dr. Sebastian Murillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Murillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Sebastian Murillo, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Murillo works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murillo?
About Dr. Sebastian Murillo, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- Male
- 1467867457
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murillo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murillo works at
Dr. Murillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.