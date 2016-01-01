Dr. Pollandt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebastian Pollandt, MD
Overview of Dr. Sebastian Pollandt, MD
Dr. Sebastian Pollandt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Pollandt's Office Locations
Rumc-university Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 1118, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sebastian Pollandt, MD
- Neurology
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurocritical Care
Dr. Pollandt speaks German.
