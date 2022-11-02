Overview of Dr. Sebastian Ruggeri, MD

Dr. Sebastian Ruggeri, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Phoenix Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, St. Luke's Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Ruggeri works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.