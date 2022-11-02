Dr. Sebastian Ruggeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruggeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Ruggeri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sebastian Ruggeri, MD
Dr. Sebastian Ruggeri, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Phoenix Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, St. Luke's Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Ruggeri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ruggeri's Office Locations
-
1
Bmg Arizona East350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Spooner Arcadia Hand Therapy P.c.3104 E Indian School Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 224-9891
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Compusys
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MetLife
- Midwest Life
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Life
- Prudential
- SCAN Health Plan
- Sparks Health System
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wausau Benefits
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruggeri?
Was sent to the office for Trigger finger . Staff was friendly and helpful. The doctor and P.A were very interested and concerned about my symptoms. Looking forward to continue treatment and care .
About Dr. Sebastian Ruggeri, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1922076090
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruggeri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruggeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruggeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruggeri works at
Dr. Ruggeri has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruggeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruggeri speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruggeri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruggeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruggeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruggeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.