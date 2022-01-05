Dr. Sebastian Shterental, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shterental is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Shterental, MD
Overview of Dr. Sebastian Shterental, MD
Dr. Sebastian Shterental, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynbrook, NY.
Dr. Shterental works at
Dr. Shterental's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health733 Sunrise Hwy Fl 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 927-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shterental?
Dr Shterental was my surgeon for ventral hernia. He explained the procedure and was very helpful in my recovery. He is an excellent surgeon, and a wonderful caring doctor.
About Dr. Sebastian Shterental, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1659766681
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shterental has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shterental accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shterental has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shterental works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shterental. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shterental.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shterental, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shterental appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.