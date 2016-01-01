See All Gastroenterologists in La Crosse, WI
Dr. Sebastian Strobel, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sebastian Strobel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilian-University and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.

Dr. Strobel works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Pancreatitis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse
    800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 315-9027

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sebastian Strobel, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1346444759
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    • Ludwig-Maximilian-University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sebastian Strobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strobel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strobel works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. View the full address on Dr. Strobel’s profile.

    Dr. Strobel has seen patients for Hernia, Pancreatitis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Strobel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strobel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

