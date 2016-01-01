Dr. Sebastian Strobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Strobel, MD
Dr. Sebastian Strobel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilian-University and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 315-9027
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Ludwig-Maximilian-University
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
Dr. Strobel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strobel has seen patients for Hernia, Pancreatitis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
