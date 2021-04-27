Overview

Dr. Sebastian Tas, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine-Bradenton and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Tas works at Advances Surgical Associates of West Florida in Safety Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.