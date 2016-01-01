Dr. Sebastian Urday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Urday, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sebastian Urday, MD
Dr. Sebastian Urday, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Urday works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Urday's Office Locations
-
1
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
2
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urday?
About Dr. Sebastian Urday, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1194105056
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urday accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urday works at
Dr. Urday has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.