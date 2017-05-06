Overview of Dr. Seda Badalyan, MD

Dr. Seda Badalyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Badalyan works at Scripps Coastal Medical Center in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.