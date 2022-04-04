Dr. Seda Suvag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suvag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seda Suvag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seda Suvag, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
Memorial Division of Endocrinology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 205A, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6787Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Suvag at this practice for a few years now. She is ALWAYS caring, ALWAYS willing to take the time to speak to me and answer questions, and ALWAYS forward thinking. Underneath it all, she recommends items to improve my overall health and is always reassuring and suggestive, not demanding. My Type 2 Diabetes has improved due to her recommendations, care, and concern. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Seda Suvag, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- Female
- 1316111206
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suvag speaks Turkish.
