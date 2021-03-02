Dr. Sedat Shaban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sedat Shaban, MD
Overview of Dr. Sedat Shaban, MD
Dr. Sedat Shaban, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Shaban works at
Dr. Shaban's Office Locations
Health Imaging Associates1389 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-1464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Was my childhood doctor. Kindest person and great doc
About Dr. Sedat Shaban, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Albanian
- 1457415648
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Shaban speaks Albanian.
