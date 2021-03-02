See All Pediatricians in Waterbury, CT
Dr. Sedat Shaban, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sedat Shaban, MD

Dr. Sedat Shaban, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Shaban works at Health Imaging Associates in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaban's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Health Imaging Associates
    1389 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 755-1464

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Cough
Malaise and Fatigue
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sedat Shaban, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Albanian
    • 1457415648
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sedat Shaban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaban has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaban works at Health Imaging Associates in Waterbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Shaban’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.