Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seema Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seema Agarwal, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group1200 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 892-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agarwal is an excellent doctor who, quite literally, was instrumental in saving my life last summer. She discovered that I had TRIPLE Pneumonia and treated me in a thorough and aggressive manner. By aggressive I mean medically, not personally-wise. Dr Agarwal is also diligent about following up with me. She’s “no nonsense” and not a hand holder, however, she’s a lovely woman and a very caring person. I would not hesitate for one second to recommend Dr Agarwal to anyone!
About Dr. Seema Agarwal, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902031917
Education & Certifications
- Mgm Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
