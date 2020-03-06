See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Seema Ahluwalia, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.2 (92)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seema Ahluwalia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Govt MC-Punjab U-Patiala and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Ahluwalia works at AZ Endocrine Institute in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AZ Endocrine Institute
    2971 W Elliot Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 733-5483

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Altec
    • American Family Insurance
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CNA
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Compusys
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • EBMS
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medlife
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Life
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 06, 2020
    Good doctor, very knowledge. Some times have to wait a few hours to be seen. But wroth the wait. Office staff is nice.
    Leticia — Mar 06, 2020
    About Dr. Seema Ahluwalia, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U So Calif
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U So Calif
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Govt MC-Punjab U-Patiala
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seema Ahluwalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahluwalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahluwalia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahluwalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahluwalia works at AZ Endocrine Institute in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Ahluwalia’s profile.

    Dr. Ahluwalia has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahluwalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahluwalia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahluwalia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahluwalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahluwalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

