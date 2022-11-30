Overview

Dr. Seema Dar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Dar works at Seema A Dar. MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Duodenitis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.