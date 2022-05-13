Dr. Seema Dixit, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Dixit, DO
Dr. Seema Dixit, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Somerset, NJ.
Princeton & Rutgers Neurology77 Veronica Ave Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (609) 322-8639Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Princeton & Rutgers Neurology9 Centre Dr Ste 110, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 322-8701
Princeton & Rutgers Neurology - PC800 Bunn Dr Ste 204, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 322-8583
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Dr dixit is soft spoken and doesn't rush appts and answers all my questions
Dr. Dixit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dixit using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dixit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixit has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.