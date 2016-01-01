Dr. Seema Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Ophthalmologists
- OR
- Portland
- Dr. Seema Gupta, MD
Dr. Seema Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Seema Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3303 S Bond Ave Ste 15, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-7672
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Corneal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pterygium
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Tear Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Astigmatism
- View other providers who treat B-Scan Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Blindness
- View other providers who treat Cataract
- View other providers who treat Cataract Removal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinal Scars
- View other providers who treat Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Drusen
- View other providers who treat Esophoria
- View other providers who treat Esotropia
- View other providers who treat Exotropia
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Surgery
- View other providers who treat Farnsworth Lantern Test
- View other providers who treat Floaters
- View other providers who treat Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Herpetic Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Heterophoria
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertropia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypotropia
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
- View other providers who treat Macular Hole
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Ocular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Pinguecula
- View other providers who treat Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Retinal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Retinal Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Retinal Vein Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Senile Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Trichiasis
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Eye
- View other providers who treat Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Vision Screening
- View other providers who treat Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anisocoria
- View other providers who treat Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Black Eye
- View other providers who treat Blind Hypotensive Eye
- View other providers who treat Blocked Tear Duct
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contusion of the Eyeball
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Corneal Erosion
- View other providers who treat Corneal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disorders of Globe
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ectropion of Eyelid
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Entropion
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Exophoria
- View other providers who treat Eye Test
- View other providers who treat Farsightedness
- View other providers who treat Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body Removal from Eye
- View other providers who treat Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma Surgery
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyphema
- View other providers who treat Hypotony of Eye
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Keratoconus
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Macular Edema
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mechanical Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Night Blindness
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Paralytic Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Presbyopia
- View other providers who treat Progressive High Myopia
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
- View other providers who treat Repair of Eye Laceration
- View other providers who treat Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Retina Diseases
- View other providers who treat Retinal Cysts
- View other providers who treat Retinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Retinal Neovascularization
- View other providers who treat Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
- View other providers who treat Retinoschisis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vitreoretinal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
About Dr. Seema Gupta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1568495265
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Migraine, Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Arabic.
Dr. Gupta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.