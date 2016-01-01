Overview

Dr. Seema Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.