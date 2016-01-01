See All Ophthalmologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Seema Gupta, MD

Ophthalmology
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Seema Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    3303 S Bond Ave Ste 15, Portland, OR 97239 (503) 494-7672

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Migraine
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Seema Gupta, MD

    Ophthalmology
    29 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1568495265
    Education & Certifications

    Loma Linda University Med Center
    UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Ophthalmology
