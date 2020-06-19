Dr. Seema Hanamsagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanamsagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Hanamsagar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seema Hanamsagar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Hanamsagar works at
Prohealth Partners3816 Woodruff Ave, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (866) 592-2199
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- LACare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Seema is a great doctor, she takes the time to listen to what the patient has to say, and she is very knowledgeable. I was deficient in Vitamin D and thanks to Dr. Seema I found that out. My mom is going to switch over to her as her primary care physician as well. The ladies in the office are very professional and sweet. They get things done so quickly, you can tell they have their business processes locked in. Thank you Dr. Seema and staff!! An example to other doctors/offices.
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1952387581
- Government Medical College Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Hanamsagar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanamsagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanamsagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanamsagar works at
Dr. Hanamsagar speaks Arabic and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanamsagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanamsagar.
