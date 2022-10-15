See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Seema Haq, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.3 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seema Haq, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denton, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Oklahoma College Of Med

Dr. Haq works at Advent Orthopaedics in Denton, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Endocrinology
    3300 Colorado Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 488-4767
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Precision Endocrinology
    4625 Coit Rd Ste 210, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 459-2860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Denton
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Leave a review

    Oct 15, 2022
    I went to Dr. Haaq for significant water retention and swelling. She made a very thorough review of prior test results/medications performed and prescribed by other providers as well as reviewing details regarding when/how particular prescriptions were being taken. She , identified issues that others had not informed me of. After suffering from significant water retention for several months, I now have none....... thanks to Dr. Haq. I highly recommend her
    — Oct 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Seema Haq, MD
    About Dr. Seema Haq, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1013066869
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Med
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seema Haq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haq has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Haq. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

