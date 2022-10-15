Dr. Seema Haq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Haq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seema Haq, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denton, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Oklahoma College Of Med
Dr. Haq works at
Locations
-
1
Precision Endocrinology3300 Colorado Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 488-4767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Precision Endocrinology4625 Coit Rd Ste 210, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 459-2860
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Haaq for significant water retention and swelling. She made a very thorough review of prior test results/medications performed and prescribed by other providers as well as reviewing details regarding when/how particular prescriptions were being taken. She , identified issues that others had not informed me of. After suffering from significant water retention for several months, I now have none....... thanks to Dr. Haq. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Seema Haq, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1013066869
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haq works at
Dr. Haq has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Haq. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.