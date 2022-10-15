Overview

Dr. Seema Haq, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denton, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Oklahoma College Of Med



Dr. Haq works at Advent Orthopaedics in Denton, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.