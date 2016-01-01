Overview of Dr. Seema Haque, MD

Dr. Seema Haque, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Haque works at Seema Y. Haque, M.D.,P.A. in Arlington, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.