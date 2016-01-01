Dr. Seema Haque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Seema Haque, MD
Dr. Seema Haque, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Haque works at
Dr. Haque's Office Locations
1
Seema Y. Haque, M.D.,P.A.801 Road To Six Flags W, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 719-3769
2
Seema Y Haque MD PA1831 E Broad St Ste 211, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 719-3770
3
Seema Y. Haque M.d. P.A.902 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 220, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 719-3769
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. Seema Haque, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1396784914
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haque has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haque speaks Hindi and Urdu.
Dr. Haque has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.
