Dr. Seema Hashmi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Seema Hashmi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Hashmi works at WOMENS HEALTH CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hashmi's Office Locations

    Womens Health Center
    419 BAY RIDGE PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 715-0714

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Cervicitis
High Risk Pregnancy
Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Birth Control
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps
Dilation and Curettage
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Hemorrhoids
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Miscarriages
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Feb 06, 2019
    Very knowledgeable and solved my problems. Answers all the questions patiently
    About Dr. Seema Hashmi, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1942457577
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seema Hashmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hashmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hashmi works at WOMENS HEALTH CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hashmi’s profile.

    Dr. Hashmi has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashmi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

