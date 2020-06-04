Dr. Seema Kansara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kansara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Kansara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seema Kansara, MD
Dr. Seema Kansara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Medical School and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Kansara works at
Dr. Kansara's Office Locations
-
1
Promedica Physicians Eye Care1180 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (866) 935-5393
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Delta Dental
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kansara?
Dr. Kansara is a VERY compassionate & caring physician. She is very caring & thorough. She makes me feel very much at ease. She answered my questions until I understood. She explained everything about my procedure in a way I could understand completely! ProMedica is lucky to have her!
About Dr. Seema Kansara, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1326468315
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Medical School
- University Of Texas Health Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kansara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kansara accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kansara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kansara works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kansara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kansara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kansara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kansara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.