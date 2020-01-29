Dr. Kochhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seema Kochhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seema Kochhar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They completed their residency with TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kochhar works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Folsom - Specialty Care1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really focuses on getting the person stable rather than throwing prescriptions at you. I was overmedicated by a previous psychiatrist and she helped me wean off all but one that I told her I wouldn't part with. More stable than ever and I am so grateful. She is always so patient and compassionate.
About Dr. Seema Kochhar, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1861545519
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
