Dr. Seema Lagvankar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagvankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Lagvankar, DO
Overview of Dr. Seema Lagvankar, DO
Dr. Seema Lagvankar, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Lagvankar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lagvankar's Office Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 2D, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Shield of California
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Broadspire
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthgram
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lagvankar?
About Dr. Seema Lagvankar, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1528016078
Education & Certifications
- IN Univ
- St Joseph Hospital
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagvankar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagvankar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lagvankar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lagvankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagvankar works at
Dr. Lagvankar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagvankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagvankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagvankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.