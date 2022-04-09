See All Rheumatologists in Katy, TX
Dr. Seema Malani, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (52)
Map Pin Small Katy, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Seema Malani, MD

Dr. Seema Malani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Malani works at Arthritis Clinic of Cypress and Katy in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Clinic of Cypress and Katy
    2630 N Mason Rd Ste A, Katy, TX 77449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3762
  2. 2
    Arthritis Clinic of Cypress and Katy
    12121 Richmond Ave Ste 109, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3761

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Apr 09, 2022
    Quite honestly, I was not happy when my sick octogenarian was referred to Dr. Malani by his lung doctor. I thought "oh here we go again, one more specialist to deal with who will require me to drag this sick old man for needless tests every other week. And what exactly does a Rheumatologist do?". To my happy surprise, that has not been the case. Dr. Malani is an incredibly caring doctor who takes into account all the other issues patients have. She has been doing a less invasive treatment plan for my loved one and every other visit is a tele-visit which removes a lot of stress from us. I wish his other doctors were as accomodating.
    — Apr 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Seema Malani, MD
    About Dr. Seema Malani, MD

    Rheumatology
    English
    1417189325
    Education & Certifications

    Suny Downstate Medical Center
    NY Downtown Hosp
    Mgm Medical College
