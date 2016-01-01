Dr. Malkana accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seema Malkana, MD
Overview of Dr. Seema Malkana, MD
Dr. Seema Malkana, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Malkana works at
Dr. Malkana's Office Locations
Rwjbarnabas Health Cystic Fibrosis Center Adult Program125 Paterson St Ste 5100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7217
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 828-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seema Malkana, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1073992988
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malkana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malkana works at
