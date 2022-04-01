Dr. Seema Misbah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misbah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Misbah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seema Misbah, MD
Dr. Seema Misbah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Misbah works at
Dr. Misbah's Office Locations
Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 340-8942Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Misbah and her team (particularly Livia) are a pleasure to work with. Until I met with Dr. Misbah, I was unsure about my situation and future. She assured me that they are treating me with the intention of curing me. She was very passionate about her work. She gave me very clear instructions on the treatment plan, side effects, and other options. After speaking with her, I felt very confident about the future. Feel grateful to have Dr. Misbah and Nurse Livia in this cancer battle with me.
About Dr. Seema Misbah, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1376755041
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misbah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misbah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misbah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misbah has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misbah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Misbah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misbah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misbah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misbah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.