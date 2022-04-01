Overview of Dr. Seema Misbah, MD

Dr. Seema Misbah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Misbah works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.