Dr. Seema Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Modi, MD
Overview
Dr. Seema Modi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Modi works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates of Carrollton1948 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 110, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (972) 939-4646
-
2
Dallas Gastroenterology Associates P A4323 N Josey Ln Ste 204, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 248-1701
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Network Health
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Modi?
Very caring Dr. of Geriatrics. Very kind to the older population.
About Dr. Seema Modi, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043204423
Education & Certifications
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of California Davis Medical Center
- Univ Of California Davis Medical Center
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi works at
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Shingles and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Modi speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
