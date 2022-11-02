Dr. Seema Narayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Narayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seema Narayan, MD
Dr. Seema Narayan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HARPER HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayan's Office Locations
- 1 13188 N 103rd Dr, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 832-0300
-
2
Banner10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 832-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narayan?
From the first time I met Dr Narayan I liked her. She is very thorough and compassionate. Most times after a procedure she would follow up via telephone in person. Kept us up to date every step of the way. I really felt that Dr Narayan cared passionately. She explained everything simply and made sure you knew the decision was yours and only yours. She explained how it would help, side effects etc. She always looks out for the best interests of her patients. I would highly recommend Dr Narayan. With her you are her patient, not a number.
About Dr. Seema Narayan, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811937097
Education & Certifications
- HARPER HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayan has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.