Dr. Seema Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Seema Patel, MD

Dr. Seema Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Bon Secours Surgical Dermatology Center in Glen Allen, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1
    Glen Allen Internal Medicine
    5207 Hickory Park Dr Ste A, Glen Allen, VA 23059 (804) 612-2980
  2
    Bon Secours Short Pump Primary Care
    12320 W Broad St Ste 204, Richmond, VA 23233 (804) 612-2980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Excessive Sweating
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Swine Flu
Syphilis Infections
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 15, 2017
    Dr Patel is a very caring, nonjudgmental, and approachable physician. She is very thorough and someone you can trust to have your best interest at heart.
    Judy Davis in Richmond, VA — Jul 15, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Seema Patel, MD
    About Dr. Seema Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1013059468
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seema Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

