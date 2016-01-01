Dr. Seema Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Seema Patel, MD
Dr. Seema Patel, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Premier Infectious Disease Care132 Benmore Dr, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (321) 346-7378
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seema Patel, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
- Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
