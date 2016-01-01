Overview of Dr. Seema Patel, MD

Dr. Seema Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at NYU Langone Astoria Medical Associates in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.