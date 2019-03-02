Overview of Dr. Seema Rizvi, MD

Dr. Seema Rizvi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Rizvi works at SEEMA RIZVI in Fishkill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.