Dr. Seema Sehgal, MD
Overview of Dr. Seema Sehgal, MD
Dr. Seema Sehgal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fremont, CA. They completed their residency with Ca Pacific M C Pacific
Dr. Sehgal works at
Dr. Sehgal's Office Locations
Washington Township Medical Foundation2299 Mowry Ave Ste 2C, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hi Dr Seema I need help with my son, I saw your lecture on YouTube and very impressed and learned a lot
About Dr. Seema Sehgal, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1104038967
Education & Certifications
- Ca Pacific M C Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sehgal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sehgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sehgal works at
Dr. Sehgal has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sehgal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sehgal speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehgal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehgal.
