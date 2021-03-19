Overview of Dr. Seema Sharma, MD

Dr. Seema Sharma, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Grace University School of Medicine (Belize)|Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Vi Pediatrics of Las Vegas, LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.