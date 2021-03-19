Dr. Seema Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seema Sharma, MD
Dr. Seema Sharma, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Grace University School of Medicine (Belize)|Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Vi Pediatrics of Las Vegas, LLC1725 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 17-18, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 892-9960
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Great pediatrician very professional and really knows her stuff
About Dr. Seema Sharma, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1750369880
Education & Certifications
- Grace University School of Medicine (Belize)|Medical University of The Americas (Nevis)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.