Dr. Seema Sikand, MD
Overview of Dr. Seema Sikand, MD
Dr. Seema Sikand, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Sikand works at
Dr. Sikand's Office Locations
Cooper Cardiac Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 215, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Cooper Nephrology at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W # 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Cooper Internal Medicine and Specialty Care at JFK651 John F Kennedy Way, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seema Sikand, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1114023041
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel
- Beth Israel Med Center|Mcp Hahnemann University
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital

Dr. Sikand has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia.
Dr. Sikand speaks Hindi.
