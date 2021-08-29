Dr. Seema Singhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Singhal, MD
Dr. Seema Singhal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Bombay University-Seth G.S. (India) and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great doctor ! Very knowledgable!
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1013940501
- Hadassah University Hospital (Israel)
- Bombay University-Seth G.S. (India)
- Bombay University-Seth G.S. (India)
- Hematology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Singhal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singhal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singhal works at
Dr. Singhal has seen patients for Myeloma, Anemia and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singhal speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Singhal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singhal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.