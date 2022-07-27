Dr. Seema Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Varma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seema Varma, MD
Dr. Seema Varma, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Marlboro, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Varma works at
Dr. Varma's Office Locations
-
1
Marlboro Office32 N Main St, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Directions (732) 653-1859
-
2
Medical Associates of Marlboro111 James St Fl 2, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 653-1856
-
3
Medical Associates of Marlboro42 Throckmorton Ln Ste 1, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 653-1865
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Oh my goodness, what can I say? Dr. Varma is such a blessing. She gave me exactly what I was looking for.....a breakdown in detail of what was going on with me and what my action plan should be. She's kind, compassionate and makes sure you are comfortable with her decisions about your care plan. She took the time to talk to me which told me that she cares about her patients. Her staff is very professional and very friendly.
About Dr. Seema Varma, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1588820708
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
- U Bombay
- Medical Oncology
