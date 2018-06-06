Dr. Walia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seema Walia, MD
Overview of Dr. Seema Walia, MD
Dr. Seema Walia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.
Dr. Walia's Office Locations
- 1 201 Saint Charles Ave Ste 4310, New Orleans, LA 70170 Directions (504) 599-5982
-
2
Haik and Terrell Eye Clinic1046 Paul Maillard Rd, Luling, LA 70070 Directions (985) 785-8444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Leonard J Chabert Medical Center1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363 Directions (985) 868-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful physician who spends the time necessary to fully explain Issues to her patients
About Dr. Seema Walia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1730512583
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
