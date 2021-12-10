Overview of Dr. Seetal Mewar, MD

Dr. Seetal Mewar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Med Ct



Dr. Mewar works at Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.