Overview of Dr. Seetha Murukutla, MD

Dr. Seetha Murukutla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Murukutla works at SEETHA R MURUKUTLA MD in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.