Dr. Madhavarapu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seethal Madhavarapu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seethal Madhavarapu, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Madhavarapu works at
Locations
Oklahoma Sports and Orthopedics Institute Pllc13401 N Western Ave Ste 301, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 478-7111Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ortho Central - Norman3400 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 101, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 218-2530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We first went to Dr. Madhavarapu, 6 years ago my child broke arm. He plays sports and had had several broken bones and injuries since then. I won’t take him anywhere else. Our entire family sees Dr. Madhavarapu. We recommend him to all of our friends.
About Dr. Seethal Madhavarapu, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1376563163
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Madhavarapu accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madhavarapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Madhavarapu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madhavarapu.
